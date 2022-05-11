Golf-Koepka withdraws from final PGA Championship tune-up event

Left Menu

World number 16 Koepka, who is a two-time winner of the PGA Championship, has previously dealt with knee and wrist injuries but said in March he was the healthiest he has been in years.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 22:01 IST
Brooks Koepka's hopes of playing a tune-up event ahead of next week's PGA Championship ended as the four-time major champion withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, on Wednesday. Koepka has not played since last month's Masters, where he missed the cut, and no reason was given for his withdrawal, calling into question his status ahead of the year's second major, to be held at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

World number 16 Koepka, who is a two-time winner of the PGA Championship, has previously dealt with knee and wrist injuries but said in March he was the healthiest he has been in years. Japan's Satoshi Kodaira will replace Koepka at TPC Craig Ranch in a field that is headlined by Masters champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

