French Open: Rafael Nadal completes 300 Grand Slam wins as he storms into R3

Rafael Nadal produced a stunning show on Wednesday as he secured his 300th Grand Slam match win, dismantling Frenchman Corentin Moutet to book his spot in the French Open 2022 third round. It marked the Spaniard's 300th Grand Slam match win. World No 5 Rafael Nadal demolished Frenchman Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the second round of the tournament.

Nadal became the third man to reach the 300-wins mark at the Grand Slams, behind only Roger Federer's 369 wins and Novak Djokovic's 324. Earlier, the No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev came back from two-sets-to-love down for the third time in his career, saving a match point en route to victory over Argentina's Sebastian Baez in the second round at the ongoing French Open 2022.

Zverev outlasted Baez by 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5 in a match that lasted for three hours and 36 minutes. He booked a last-32 meeting with American world No.75 Brandon Nakashima, who beat Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets. Later, Carlos Alcaraz bent at Roland Garros, but the 19-year-old Spaniard refused to break. The sixth seed saved a match point in the fourth set and rallied from 0-3 in the fifth set to defeat countryman Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7(7), 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4 for a place in the third round in Paris. (ANI)

