Left Menu

French Open: Rafael Nadal completes 300 Grand Slam wins as he storms into R3

Rafael Nadal produced a stunning show on Wednesday as he secured his 300th Grand Slam match win, dismantling Frenchman Corentin Moutet to book his spot in the French Open 2022 third round.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 13:58 IST
French Open: Rafael Nadal completes 300 Grand Slam wins as he storms into R3
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Roland Garros/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Rafael Nadal produced a stunning show on Wednesday as he secured his 300th Grand Slam match win, dismantling Frenchman Corentin Moutet to book his spot in the French Open 2022 third round. It marked the Spaniard's 300th Grand Slam match win. World No 5 Rafael Nadal demolished Frenchman Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the second round of the tournament.

Nadal became the third man to reach the 300-wins mark at the Grand Slams, behind only Roger Federer's 369 wins and Novak Djokovic's 324. Earlier, the No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev came back from two-sets-to-love down for the third time in his career, saving a match point en route to victory over Argentina's Sebastian Baez in the second round at the ongoing French Open 2022.

Zverev outlasted Baez by 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5 in a match that lasted for three hours and 36 minutes. He booked a last-32 meeting with American world No.75 Brandon Nakashima, who beat Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets. Later, Carlos Alcaraz bent at Roland Garros, but the 19-year-old Spaniard refused to break. The sixth seed saved a match point in the fourth set and rallied from 0-3 in the fifth set to defeat countryman Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7(7), 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4 for a place in the third round in Paris. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022