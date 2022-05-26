Left Menu

Soccer-Man United to face Atletico Madrid in pre-season friendly

Manchester United will face Atletico Madrid in Oslo as part of their preparations for the new season, the Premier League club said on Thursday. United finished sixth last season with 58 points - their lowest tally in the Premier League era - while Atletico Madrid were third in LaLiga.

Manchester United will face Atletico Madrid in Oslo as part of their preparations for the new season, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The two sides, who met in the Champions League round of 16 earlier this season, with Atletico winning 2-1 on aggregate, are to play at the Ullevaal Stadium on July 30.

Prior to their friendly against Atletico, United will face Liverpool in Thailand on July 12 before flying to Australia to play A-League team Melbourne Victory on July 15 and Crystal Palace four days later. United finished sixth last season with 58 points - their lowest tally in the Premier League era - while Atletico Madrid was third in LaLiga.

