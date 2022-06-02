Sports News Roundup: Brendan Rodgers' third homer seals Rockies' win; England bundle out New Zealand for 132 in first innings and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Brendan Rodgers' third homer seals Rockies' win

Brendan Rodgers hit three home runs, the last a two-run, walk-off shot in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 13-12 on Wednesday night in Denver to split a doubleheader. Brian Serven had three hits and Jose Iglesias, Randal Grichuk, Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson had two hits each for the Rockies. Daniel Bard (3-2) pitched two innings for the win.

Tennis-Shibahara and Koolhof win French Open mixed doubles final for first Grand Slam title

Japan's Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands claimed their maiden Grand Slam title when they beat Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen of Belgium 7-6(5) 6-2 to win the French Open mixed doubles final on Thursday. The second seeds cruised through the second set after a tense opener on a sunkissed court Philippe Chatrier as Koolhof added to his 2020 ATP Tour Finals title in the men's doubles.

Tennis-Gauff blitzes Trevisan to reach French Open final

American teenager Coco Gauff crushed Italy's Martina Trevisan 6-3 6-1 on Thursday to become the youngest French Open finalist in 21 years and set up a showcase clash with world number one Iga Swiatek. The 18-year-old, who was already in unknown Grand Slam territory with her first semi-final spot, will next face Polish top seed Swiatek, who cruised into Saturday's final with a 6-2 6-1 demolition of Russian Daria Kasatkina to stretch her winning run to 34 matches.

Cricket-England bundle out New Zealand for 132 in first innings

New Zealand were all out for 132 in their first innings on the opening day of the first test against England at Lord's on Thursday. All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme top-scored for New Zealand with 42 not out, while bowler Tim Southee made 26 as the visitors' batting order suffered an early collapse.

Soccer-Ukraine beat Scotland to keep World Cup dream alive

Ukraine kept alive their dream of reaching the World Cup finals by beating Scotland 3-1 in their playoff at Hampden Park on Wednesday in their first game since the Russian invasion of their country. Ukraine will now face Wales on Sunday in Cardiff with the winner taking a place at November's finals in Qatar. The loss means Scotland remain without an appearance at a World Cup since 1998.

Chess-Putin gives award to grandmaster banned for backing Ukraine invasion

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday granted Russian chess grandmaster Sergey Karjakin a state award after he was suspended by the discipline's international governing body for publicly supporting Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Putin granted the 32-year-old a medal of the order "For Merit to the Fatherland", a distinction awarded to Russians who have made outstanding achievements in their fields, according to an official portal for legal information.

LeBron James reaches billionaire status

LeBron James has added another title to his collection: billionaire. On Thursday, Forbes estimated the Los Angeles Lakers star's net worth at $1 billion. He is the first active NBA player to reach the status.

Athletics-Olympic champion Jacobs pulls out of Rome, Oslo Diamond League meets

Olympic sprint champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs has withdrawn from this month's Diamond League meetings in Rome and Oslo after failing to recover from a muscle injury, Italy's athletics federation said. The 27-year-old, who became the first Italian to win Olympic 100 metres gold in Tokyo last year, picked up the injury during his victory in the 100m in Savona, Italy in May and also missed the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene last weekend.

Tennis-Brutal Swiatek destroys Kasatkina to reach French Open final

Iga Swiatek continued her march towards a second French Open title in three years when she demolished Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-2 6-1 to reach the final and extend her winning streak to a jaw-dropping 34 on Thursday. The world number one conceded an early break, but made the most of Kasatkina's string of unforced errors, peppering court Philippe Chatrier with winners.

Tennis-I was too emotional, says Kasatkina after Swiatek drubbing

Daria Kasatkina put her crushing defeat by world number one Iga Swiatek down to nerves on Thursday but the Russian will leave Roland Garros in confident mood having reached her maiden Grand Slam semi-final. The 25-year-old Russian, ranked 20th in the world, made 24 unforced errors -- almost double her opponent's tally - on a sun-baked Court Philippe Chatrier to lose 6-2 6-1 in little over an hour.

