Left Menu

Nepal beat Qatar on Day 1 of U19 Women's T20 WC Asia Qualifier

All-round performance by Shristi Jaisi helped Nepal defeat Qatar by 79 runs on the opening day of the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 03-06-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 20:12 IST
Nepal beat Qatar on Day 1 of U19 Women's T20 WC Asia Qualifier
Team Nepal (Photo/CAN-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

All-round performance by Shristi Jaisi helped Nepal defeat Qatar by 79 runs on the opening day of the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier. Shristi Jaisi scored an unbeaten 23 off 19 balls to push Nepal up to 117/3 before she picked up three wickets for five runs in her four-over spell to help bowl Qatar out for 38.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Nepal lost opener Kiran Kunwar in the first over to Saachi Dhadwal who took a return catch off her own bowling. In the final over of the Powerplay, Aleena Khan chipped in with the wicket of Anjali Bishowkarma who was caught by Fatima Saeed. Sanu Rajbanshi and Ashma Pulami Magar then rebuilt the innings with a 56-run partnership in ten overs. At the fall of Rajbnashi's wicket, eventual Player-of-the-match Jaisi walked in to provide the finishing touches to Nepal's innings.

In response, Qatar skipper Dhadwal would lead from the front yet again. Along with Shrutiben Rana, she put on 33 for the first wicket to give Qatar's dugout a reason to smile. However, when she chipped a catch back to Sneha Mahara, the wheels came off Qatar's chase. They lost their last nine wickets for the addition of a mere five runs as Jaisi helped Nepal cruise to a 79-run win. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022