Nepal beat Qatar on Day 1 of U19 Women's T20 WC Asia Qualifier

All-round performance by Shristi Jaisi helped Nepal defeat Qatar by 79 runs on the opening day of the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier. Shristi Jaisi scored an unbeaten 23 off 19 balls to push Nepal up to 117/3 before she picked up three wickets for five runs in her four-over spell to help bowl Qatar out for 38.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Nepal lost opener Kiran Kunwar in the first over to Saachi Dhadwal who took a return catch off her own bowling. In the final over of the Powerplay, Aleena Khan chipped in with the wicket of Anjali Bishowkarma who was caught by Fatima Saeed. Sanu Rajbanshi and Ashma Pulami Magar then rebuilt the innings with a 56-run partnership in ten overs. At the fall of Rajbnashi's wicket, eventual Player-of-the-match Jaisi walked in to provide the finishing touches to Nepal's innings.

In response, Qatar skipper Dhadwal would lead from the front yet again. Along with Shrutiben Rana, she put on 33 for the first wicket to give Qatar's dugout a reason to smile. However, when she chipped a catch back to Sneha Mahara, the wheels came off Qatar's chase. They lost their last nine wickets for the addition of a mere five runs as Jaisi helped Nepal cruise to a 79-run win. (ANI)

