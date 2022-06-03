Sports News Roundup: NBA's Silver says league's return to Chinese airwaves is a positive; Jameson Taillon, Yankees sweep Angels and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Zverev retires injured from French Open semi-final against Nadal

Rafael Nadal advanced to the French Open final for a 14th time on Friday after third seed Alexander Zverev was forced to retire hurt with an ankle injury while trailing the Spaniard 7-6(8) 6-6. In an absorbing contest that lastest more than three hours before the abrupt ending, Zverev missed four set points during the first set tiebreak.

Tennis-French Open director apologises for saying men's tennis is more appealing than women's

French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo has apologised for saying women's tennis is not as appealing as the men's game, adding that her comments were taken out of context. The remarks were made as eyebrows were raised about scheduling of matches. One night match has been on the programme of the claycourt Grand Slam every day at 2100 local time (1900GMT) from the first Monday until the quarter-finals.

NBA's Silver says league's return to Chinese airwaves is a positive

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league's return to China's CCTV after an 18-month blackout was a positive development and that engagement through sports is culturally beneficial. The NBA saw its decades-long partnership with CCTV rocked in October 2019 when Daryl Morey, general manager of the Houston Rockets at the time, tweeted in support of anti-government protests in Hong Kong over a controversial extradition bill.

MLB roundup: Jameson Taillon, Yankees sweep Angels

Jameson Taillon took a perfect game into the eighth inning and pinch hitter Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth as the New York Yankees earned a 2-1 win over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, completing a doubleheader sweep. Taillon (6-1) lost his bid for the 24th perfect game in baseball history when Jared Walsh hit an 0-2 curveball up the middle leading off the eighth. Walsh came around to score on Kurt Suzuki's two-out single to left.

Soccer-Real Madrid call for answers following Champions League final trouble

Real Madrid have demanded answers from organisers over measures taken to protect supporters at last weekend's Champions League soccer final against Liverpool in Paris, which was marred by crowd trouble. The match, which Real won 1-0, was delayed by more than 30 minutes after officers forcefully held back people trying to enter the Stade de France.

Soccer-UEFA sanctions on supporter ban a grey area, says Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate said he hoped Saturday's Nations League opener against Hungary in Budapest would serve as a learning curve for fans in the stadium, who will be allowed to attend despite a spectator ban due to racist behaviour. Hungary were ordered to play five games behind closed doors after being disciplined by both FIFA and UEFA for repeated discriminatory behaviour, but the Hungarian FA said last month children will attend Saturday's match at the Puskas Arena.

NBA-Lakers sign Ham as new head coach

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Darvin Ham as their new head coach on a multi-year contract, the NBA franchise said on Friday. Ham, 48, replaces Frank Vogel who led the Lakers to the 2020 championship but failed to guide them to the playoffs this season.

Tennis-Uncertainty in the air as Swiatek takes on teenager Gauff in French Open final

Iga Swiatek is one step away from a second French Open title in three years but the world number one will face a unique challenge on Saturday in teenager Coco Gauff in a tournament that often proved unpredictable. Poland's Swiatek is on a remarkable 34-match winning streak and should the 2020 Roland Garros champion lift the Suzanne Leglen Cup again, she will match Venus Williams's run from 2000 - the longest on the women' tour in the 2000s.

Cycling-Afghanistan Women's Road Championships to be held in Switzerland

The International Cycling Union (UCI) will host the 2022 Afghanistan Women's Road Championships in Switzerland, it said on Friday after the Taliban backtracked on women's rights commitments in the months following their takeover last year. The participants will consist of about 50 Afghan athletes who fled their country following the threat they faced as cyclists and found refuge all over the world.

Tennis-Billie Jean King receives France's highest civilian award

American former world number one Billie Jean King was awarded the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian award, on Friday. The multiple major winner and LGBTQ rights activist was presented the award at the Elysee Palace by French President Emmanuel Macron, 50 years after her 1972 singles triumph at Roland Garros.

