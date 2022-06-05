Soccer-Germany stretch unbeaten run under coach Flick after draw with Italy

Joshua Kimmich's well-taken equaliser earned Germany a 1-1 draw with Italy in their Nations League opener on Saturday, ensuring his side remain unbeaten under coach Hansi Flick. Looking to get over their disappointment at failing to qualify for the World Cup for the second successive tournament, Italy named an experimental side for their League A, Group Three match in Bologna, and gave Flick's team a real test.

AS Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini edged the hosts in front 20 minutes from fulltime as Italy looked primed to secure only their second win in their last six games, but Kimmich pounced three minutes later to earn his side a point. The draw means Germany have won eight and drawn two of their games since Flick took over from Joachim Loew after last summer's European Championships, with England up next in the Nations League on Tuesday, with Italy taking on Hungary.

