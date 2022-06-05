Left Menu

Motorcycling-French sidecar passenger dies in Isle of Man TT

French sidecar passenger Olivier Lavorel died on Saturday of injuries suffered in a crash at the Isle of Man TT races, becoming the second fatality of this year's event.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2022 04:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 04:10 IST
French sidecar passenger Olivier Lavorel died on Saturday of injuries suffered in a crash at the Isle of Man TT races, becoming the second fatality of this year's event. Organisers said the 35-year-old from Sillingy was killed in an accident at Ago's Leap early on the opening lap of the first sidecar race.

The race was stopped and not re-started. He was competing in the TT races for the first time as a passenger to compatriot Cesar Chanel, who was airlifted to hospital in Liverpool in a critical condition.

British Supersport rider Mark Purslow, 29, died in TT qualifying on Wednesday after an accident at Ballagarey. The races around the island off the north-west coast of England are being held again after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the longest break for the event since World War Two.

They have been run since 1907 and rank among the most dangerous in motorsport, with some 262 fatalities to date in various events including the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT held on the road course.

