Left Menu

Tennis-French Open champion Swiatek is 'overwhelmed' by Lewandowski support

Following her 6-1 6-3 win over American teenager Coco Gauff in Saturday's final, Swiatek had a handshake and a quick hug with her compatriot after going up to the stands to celebrate with her team. "I didn't know (Lewandowski was in the stands), and I'm happy about that, because I would get so stressed," Swiatek told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2022 08:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 08:35 IST
Tennis-French Open champion Swiatek is 'overwhelmed' by Lewandowski support

French Open women's champion Iga Swiatek said she was "overwhelmed" after finding out Poland and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was in attendance to witness her claim a second Grand Slam title on the Parisian clay. Following her 6-1 6-3 win over American teenager Coco Gauff in Saturday's final, Swiatek had a handshake and a quick hug with her compatriot after going up to the stands to celebrate with her team.

"I didn't know (Lewandowski was in the stands), and I'm happy about that, because I would get so stressed," Swiatek told reporters. "Well, I'm happy that he's here, honestly. I don't know if he's like a huge tennis fan or not. But, yeah, I mean, wow.

"He's been a top athlete in our country for so many years that it still feels hard to believe that he came to watch me. I hope he liked it. I hope he's going to come back. Yeah, I don't know. Just overwhelmed." Swiatek, who dropped just one set in the entire tournament, had earlier teared up when hearing the Polish national anthem following her win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: Spain's monkeypox case tally rises to 186, Health Ministry says; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Spain's monkeypox case tally rises to 186, Health Minis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022