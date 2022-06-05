Left Menu

French Open 2022 champion Iga Swiatek 'overwhelmed' by Robert Lewandowski's support in final

French Open women's champion Iga Swiatek said she was "overwhelmed" when she saw that Poland striker Robert Lewandowski was in attendance to witness her claim a second Grand Slam title in Paris.

French Open 2022 champion Iga Swiatek said she was "overwhelmed" after receiving support from star Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, who was in the stands to witness her claim the second Roland Garros title. Swiatek, who clinched her second Roland Garros crown with a 6-1 6-3 demolition of America's Coco Gauff, was supported in the stands by footballer Lewandowski.

Luckily, Swiatek had not spotted Poland's most famous footballer. If she had, she might get so stressed. "I didn't know Lewandowski was there, and I'm happy because I would get so stressed," Iga Swiatek said in a post-match press conference.

"I don't know if he's a huge tennis fan. Wow, he's been like the top athlete in our country for so many years, it's hard to believe actually that he came to watch me. I hope he liked it. I'm just overwhelmed," she added. The Polish star equaled Venus Williams's massive record of 35 consecutive wins with Saturday's victory over Gauff on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"It may seem pretty weird, but having that 35th win and kind of doing something more than Serena did, it's something special," Swiatek added. "Because I always wanted ... to have some kind of a record. In tennis, it's pretty hard after Serena's career. So basically that really hit me," she said.

"Obviously winning a Grand Slam too, but this one was pretty special because I felt like I've done something that nobody has ever done, and maybe it's gonna be even more. Yeah, this one was special," said the French Open champion. Swiatek will now head to the grass-court season as the favorite for Wimbledon, where she won the junior title in 2018.

"My coach believes I can win more matches on grass. I don't know about that yet. But I would like to add one or two. Honestly, the grass is always tricky. I actually like the part that I have no expectations there. It's something kind of refreshing," she added. (ANI)

