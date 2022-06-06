Left Menu

Soccer-Belgium's Lukaku out of Poland game due to ankle injury

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will miss Wednesday's UEFA Nations League group game against Poland due to a right ankle injury sustained in their heavy home defeat by the Netherlands last Friday, the team said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 21:02 IST
Soccer-Belgium's Lukaku out of Poland game due to ankle injury

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will miss Wednesday's UEFA Nations League group game against Poland due to a right ankle injury sustained in their heavy home defeat by the Netherlands last Friday, the team said on Monday. Lukaku started Belgium's Nations League opener against the Dutch on Friday and suffered the injury in a clash with defender Nathan Ake before leaving the pitch less than 30 minutes into the match, which his side eventually lost 4-1.

Belgium tweeted on Monday that the Chelsea forward, who had also been hurt in a training ground collision before the game against the Netherlands, had started treatment and would miss the match against Poland. They did not say if the 29-year-old would be able to recover in time for their match against Wales on Saturday or the reverse fixture at Poland next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022