Soccer-Italy back to winning ways with Nations League victory over Hungary

An own goal from Gianluca Mancini did give Hungary hope of building on their surprise win over England at the weekend with a credible point in Cesena, but Italy held on to move onto four points from their two opening League A, Group Three games.

Reuters | Cesena | Updated: 08-06-2022 02:13 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 02:13 IST
First-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Pellegrini earned Italy a 2-1 win over Hungary in the Nations League on Tuesday. Coach Roberto Mancini again named an experimental Italy side, but that mattered little as the hosts dominated from the off in Cesena, deservedly taking the lead on the half-hour mark through Inter Milan midfielder Barella.

AS Roma skipper Pellegrini followed up his goal in Saturday's Nations League opener against Germany with another strike just before halftime to put Italy into a commanding position. An own goal from Gianluca Mancini did give Hungary hope of building on their surprise win over England at the weekend with a credible point in Cesena, but Italy held on to move onto four points from their two opening League A, Group Three games.

