Controversial Colombo Pitch Ignites England's Victory

England captain Harry Brook did not hold back in his critique of the pitch used for Saturday's second one-day international against Sri Lanka, describing it as the worst he has ever played on. England managed to secure a victory in Colombo, leveling the series despite the challenging conditions.

Brook expressed that adapting to the slow, turning track at Khettarama was crucial. The pitch necessitated a strategic approach, evidenced by England's use of six spinners who bowled a combined 40.3 overs, the most by the side in an ODI.

Joe Root's composed batting performance, scoring 75, was instrumental in England's five-wicket victory. Brook highlighted Root's proficiency against spin, calling him a phenomenal player ahead of the series' final match, scheduled for Tuesday at the same location.