Left Menu

Controversial Colombo Pitch Ignites England's Victory

England captain Harry Brook criticized the pitch used for their second one-day international against Sri Lanka, labeling it the worst he has experienced. Despite the challenging conditions, England secured a series-leveling win with Joe Root's composed batting. The final ODI will take place at the same venue next Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 25-01-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 10:51 IST
Controversial Colombo Pitch Ignites England's Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

England captain Harry Brook did not hold back in his critique of the pitch used for Saturday's second one-day international against Sri Lanka, describing it as the worst he has ever played on. England managed to secure a victory in Colombo, leveling the series despite the challenging conditions.

Brook expressed that adapting to the slow, turning track at Khettarama was crucial. The pitch necessitated a strategic approach, evidenced by England's use of six spinners who bowled a combined 40.3 overs, the most by the side in an ODI.

Joe Root's composed batting performance, scoring 75, was instrumental in England's five-wicket victory. Brook highlighted Root's proficiency against spin, calling him a phenomenal player ahead of the series' final match, scheduled for Tuesday at the same location.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026