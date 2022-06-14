Left Menu

Sri Lanka opt to bat against Australia in first ODI

The 19-year-old left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage, who captained Sri Lanka in the Youth World Cup this year, makes his senior international debut.The touring Australians named their team on Monday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the first one-day international on Tuesday. The 19-year-old left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage, who captained Sri Lanka in the Youth World Cup this year, makes his senior international debut.

The touring Australians named their team on Monday. They have been plagued by injuries: Mitchell Starc is not available while Kane Richardson and Sean Abbott have flown home following injuries. Australia won the Twenty20 series 2-1.

Lineups: Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

