Left Menu

ATP Rankings: Roger Federer hits 22-year low

The last time Federer was ranked this low was in February 2000, when he was at number 67.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 17:41 IST
ATP Rankings: Roger Federer hits 22-year low
Roger Federer. (Photo- Roger Federer Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Swiss tennis player and former world Number one Roger Federer is now ranked 68th in the world in the ATP Rankings after missing multiple tournaments due to injury, his worst ranking in over 22 years. The last time the Swiss maestro was this far down in the ranking was in February 2000, when he was 18 years in age. He was ranked number 67 back then.

He currently sits at 68 with 850 points. At the top is Daniil Medvedev of Russia. At number two is Germany's Alexander Zverev. And at number three is Serbian Novak Djokovic. Notably, 103-time tour-level titlist most recently competed at Wimbledon 2021. In August, Federer had announced on Instagram that he will miss "many months" after undergoing knee surgery.

Notably, the Swiss star underwent arthroscopic right knee surgeries in February 2020 and May 2020. Federer has played five tournaments since having those surgeries, all of which came in the 2021 season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022