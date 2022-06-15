Left Menu

Athletics-Triple Olympic champion Wlodarczyk to miss rest of season

Three-times Olympic hammer throw champion Anita Wlodarczyk said she would miss the rest of the season, including the World Championships, after undergoing surgery for a torn muscle she suffered foiling a break-in earlier this month. The 36-year-old, who will miss next month's World Athletics Championship, also holds the hammer world record with a throw of 82.98 metres set in 2016.

Three-times Olympic hammer throw champion Anita Wlodarczyk said she would miss the rest of the season, including the World Championships, after undergoing surgery for a torn muscle she suffered foiling a break-in earlier this month. "My faith and optimism have not left me. Now a lot of work awaits me during my rehabilitation. I will do everything to return to the top again," Wlodarczyk wrote on Twitter.

Poland's Wlodarczyk, who became the first woman to win an individual Olympic athletics event three times in a row in Tokyo last year, was injured last week after apprehending a thief who attempted to break into her car. The 36-year-old, who will miss next month's World Athletics Championship, also holds the hammer world record with a throw of 82.98 metres set in 2016.

