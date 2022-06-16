Left Menu

Indonesia Open 2022: Duo of Ponnappa-Sikki crash out after defeat in Round of 16

Playing at Court 1, the Indian duo got defeated by China's Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan 21-16, 21-13, in a match that lasted for 39 minutes.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 11:24 IST
Indonesia Open 2022: Duo of Ponnappa-Sikki crash out after defeat in Round of 16
Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy bowed out of the ongoing Indonesia Open 2022 after losing in the Round of 16 matches in Jakarta on Thursday. Playing at Court 1, the Indian duo got defeated by China's Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan 21-16, 21-13, in a match that lasted for 39 minutes.

Apart from them, Indian shuttler Sameer Verma also lost in his men's singles encounter and bowed out of the tournament. He lost to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 21-10, 21-13, in a match that lasted for 41 minutes. Later in the day, Prannoy HS will be going up against Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long in men's singles clash while M R Ajun and Dhruv Kapila will be facing China's Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi in men's doubles encounter. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022