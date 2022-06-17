Left Menu

Sathiyan stuns world number 6 in WTT, enters round of 16

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 12:12 IST
Sathiyan stuns world number 6 in WTT, enters round of 16
Paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran pulled off an upset by beating world No. 6 and reigning European champion, Jorgic Darko, 3-1 to enter the men's singles round of 16 in the WTT Contender in Zagreb, Croatia.

Sathiyan showed courage and executed his plans to perfection on his way to a 6-11 12-10 11-9 12-10 win over the second-seeded Slovenian player in their round of 32 clashes on Thursday.

''Went all guns blazing as I secured a MASSIVE WIN tonight taking down the World Rank 6 & current European cup champion Jorgic Darko (SLO) 3-1 in the Men Singles Round of 32 here in WTT Contender Zagreb 2022,'' Sathiyan tweeted. This is Sathiyan's second win over a player ranked inside top 10 in the world. Before this, Sathiyan had beaten former World No. 5 Tomakazu Harimoto of Japan during the 2019 Asian Championships.

Sathiyan is part of the Indian table tennis squad for the upcoming 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, which is to start on July 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022