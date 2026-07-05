Tour de France Faces Heatwave Threat with Forest Fires Looming

PARIS, July 5 - A raging forest fire in southwest France has engulfed over 1,500 hectares, potentially threatening Monday's third stage of the Tour de France at Les Angles, 60 kilometers from the fire.

Local authorities planned to make a decision on stage cancellation by day's end, as race director Christian Prudhomme considered alternative routes. Europe is battling severe heat and wildfires, especially in France and Spain, raising concerns for the Tour, which started in Barcelona.

Efforts to contain the French blaze involved 750 firefighters, 200 vehicles, and nine helitankers. Although no fatalities were reported, one firefighter and a resident are critically injured. Seven French departments faced high fire risk warnings, while a Catalonian fire that burned 2,200 hectares was stabilized but remains dangerous due to heat and fumes.