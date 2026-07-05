Tensions Flare as Ukraine Rejects Ceasefire for Soldiers' Return

Russia claims control over Kostiantynivka while Ukraine denies it, rejecting a proposed ceasefire intended for the handover of fallen soldiers' bodies. Tensions escalate in this key Donetsk region locality, with Ukraine's forces maintaining presence despite Russian assertions. Kyiv's response to the six-hour truce remains pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraine Has Refused To Halt Shelling Of The Town Of Kostiantynivka In The East Of The Country To Allow Russia To Hand Over The Bodies Of Fallen Ukrainian Soldiers | Updated: 05-07-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 20:22 IST
Tensions Flare as Ukraine Rejects Ceasefire for Soldiers' Return

Ukraine has turned down a proposed ceasefire to halt shelling in Kostiantynivka, a strategic town in the eastern Donetsk region, as Russia seeks to transfer the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen. The move comes amid Russia's claims on Friday that it has taken control of the area, a claim Ukraine disputes, asserting its forces still hold the town.

Kostiantynivka's capture has been a longstanding objective for Moscow as part of its military campaign. Russia offered a six-hour truce on Monday to facilitate the bodies' return, requiring Kyiv to respond by 0900 GMT on Sunday.

As of now, Ukraine's defense ministry and general staff have not issued any statements regarding this proposal. The situation highlights ongoing tensions and disputes over territorial control in the conflict-ridden Donetsk region.

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