Left Menu

Golf-Rahm's title defence on track heading into U.S. Open weekend

"I don't foresee my strategy or what I've done so far to change much, honestly, unless the wind changes completely, which it might." The world number two delivered the ball to the green with a 316-yard drive for a birdie on the par-four five and drained an 11-1/2-foot putt for the eagle on 14.

Reuters | Brookline | Updated: 18-06-2022 06:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 06:48 IST
Golf-Rahm's title defence on track heading into U.S. Open weekend
  • Country:
  • United States

Jon Rahm's U.S. Open title defence was in strong shape on Friday as the Spaniard headed into the weekend one stroke off the lead in Brookline with plans to stick to his strategy and ignore the leaderboard. He produced three birdies, two bogeys and an eagle on the par-5 14 at the Country Club for a three-under 67, and is tied for third with Rory McIlroy (69) and Americans Hayden Buckley (68), Beau Hossler (67) and Aaron Wise (68).

The United States' Collin Morikawa (66) and Joel Dahmen finished the day at the top of the standings, five under par through 36 holes. "The leaderboard will have very little to do with (my decision-making)," Rahm said after the second round.

"Maybe Sunday 17 you're two back and you need birdie-birdie, well, you might hit driver on 17. Even then it still depends on pin location, wind, and how one is feeling. I can't really tell you. "I don't foresee my strategy or what I've done so far to change much, honestly, unless the wind changes completely, which it might."

The world number two delivered the ball to the green with a 316-yard drive for a birdie on the par-four five and drained an 11-1/2-foot putt for the eagle on 14. Rahm said the course's robust rough "puts a premium on all aspects of the game" - not that he's complaining.

"The more I play it, the more I like it," he told reporters. "It's such a unique design to where you have options off the tee, and you can really pretty much choose whatever you want, and that's why you have on the leaderboard so many players that hit it kind of a bit of a difference in length off the tee."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
4
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022