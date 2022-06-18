Left Menu

Rugby-Last-minute Burns drop-goal wins title for Leicester

Updated: 18-06-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 21:29 IST
Rugby-Last-minute Burns drop-goal wins title for Leicester

Replacement flyhalf Freddie Burns landed a last-minute drop goal to give Leicester their first English Premiership rugby title for nine years as they overcame a dogged Saracens 15-12 at Twickenham on Saturday.

First-half tries by South African forwards Hanro Liebenberg and Jasper Wiese when Saracens were down to 14 men swung the game Leicester's way as they led 12-6 at the break. Leicester dominated possession in the second half but Saracens defended superbly and forced their way back, earning two penalties which Farrell slotted to level the match with four minutes remaining.

Leicester regrouped, however, inching their way within range for Burns, who had not scored a drop goal all season and was on as a first-half replacement for George Ford, to settle it.

