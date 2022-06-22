Left Menu

PCB chairman Ramij Raja to seek approval for PJL at Thursday's BoG meeting

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 22-06-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 17:26 IST
PCB chairman Ramij Raja to seek approval for PJL at Thursday's BoG meeting
PCB chief Ramiz Raja (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja will seek approval for his ambitious Pakistan Junior League (PJL) T20 tournament during the 69th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) to be held in Lahore on Thursday.

Ramiz, a former Pakistan captain, is keen to launch the PJL in October this year for Under-19 foreign and local players.

''With the BoG due to also approve the budget for 2022-23, it is expected that Ramiz will seek approval for the league and a budget allocation for it,'' a reliable PCB source said.

Ramiz is planning to hold the JPL on the lines of the Pakistan Super League with a franchise-based system and wants to involve foreign coaches and players in the inaugural event.

The PCB has apparently set a base price of around 14 to 15 crores for each franchise.

The BoG meeting is also significant given the surge in speculations in the last two days that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is contemplating bringing his own man in the PCB chairman's post.

There were conflicting reports that three former heads of the board, Khalid Mahmood, Najam Sethi, and Zaka Ashraf have recently interacted or met with the PM with Mahmood even offering his availability for the chairman's post.

The BoG is also due to give approval for the new central contracts to be issued to the players for the first time in red and white ball categories with an increase of 25 to 30 percent. Ramiz will also submit his report on the performances of the national team and its upcoming assignments besides seeking approval for a new age verification policy for Under-16 and Under-19 players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

