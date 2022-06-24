IndW vs SLW: Team India looking forward to win the series, Lanka eye crucial series-levelling win

Clinching the three-match series will be in the mind of Team India when they take to the field in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Saturday. It will be important for Indian batters to find form during this crucial match. The opening duo of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana will have to provide great and positive starts to the side.

Sabbhineni Meghana will also have to replicate her heroics during the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 play aggressively. The contribution of the middle order consisting of batters like captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh will be extremely vital. They will have to carry on the momentum provided by openers or else stabilise the innings. India's bowling was pretty great in the first T20I, restricting Lankans to 104/5 in their 20 overs in their pursuit of 139. Spin bowling was India's strength during the match, with Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav and Shafali Verma taking wickets. Though pacer Pooja Vastrakar also took a wicket, the pace attack will be looking forward to getting more scalps and complementing the spin attack better.

To level the series, Sri Lanka will have to work really hard on their batting. Their batting did not shine in the first match. Except for Kavisha Dilhari, who scored 47*, nobody looked in the right form. SL will have to work on putting in runs during the chase at a proper speed and not go too overboard and lose wickets. The Lankan bowling attack was great during the first T20I and the side will be looking forward to continuing their good show in the upcoming matches. Pacer Oshadi Ranasinghe and spinner Inoka Ranaweera will be looking forward to doing well for their respective bowling attacks.

Whatever the result will be, fans will get to see a great contest between both sides. All the action from the second T20I will be live and exclusive on 27thsports.com and FanCode from Saturday, June 25, 2022, 2 PM onwards. The series is not being telecasted on TV. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)