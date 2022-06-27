HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day one

Highlights on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT): 1355 RAIN HALTS PLAY ON OUTSIDE COURTS AGAIN

Play was suspended on the outside courts due to rain as action continued under the closed roofs on Centre Court and Court One. Top seed Novak Djokovic and South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo were locked at one set apiece while Jan-Lennard Struff was leading Spanish fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz 3-1.

Wimbledon order of play on Monday 1303 JABEUR SAILS INTO SECOND ROUND

Third seed Ons Jabeur powered past Mirjam Bjorklund 6-1 6-3. The Tunisian, a quarter-finalist last year, showed no signs of being hampered by the knee injury that forced her out of the Eastbourne tune-up event. 1212 PLAY RESUMES AFTER RAIN DELAY

Play got underway again following a suspension due to rain. 1008 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit).

