HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day one

Highlights on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (times GMT): 2036 MURRAY OVERCOMES HICCUP TO MOVE INTO SECOND ROUND

Former world number one Andy Murray came back from a set down to beat Australian James Duckworth 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Centre Court to move into the second round. 1914 KERBER ADVANCES TO SECOND ROUND

Former champion and 15th seed Angelique Kerber beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-0 7-5 to move into the second round. Kerber, who won the title in 2018, will play Magda Linette in the next round. READ MORE:

Djokovic aims to shed grasscourt rust in Wimbledon second round Jabeur crushes Bjorklund to reach Wimbledon second round

Raducanu delights Wimbledon crowd with triumphant Centre Court debut Rusty Djokovic sees off Korean Kwon to advance

Alcaraz survives five-set whirlwind to reach Wimbledon second round Medvedev still swinging on grass in golf game with Schweinsteiger

Confident Jabeur sets sights on top ranking Third seed Ruud seals maiden Wimbledon win at third attempt

Davidovich Fokina seals topsy-turvy upset win over Hurkacz Britain's Norrie eases through after rain delay

Britain's Burrage plays Wimbledon Good Samaritan before early exit Wimbledon order of play on Monday

1743 ALCARAZ SEES OFF STRUFF Spanish 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest man in the draw, came through a tight opening match with a 4-6 7-5 4-6 7-6(3) 6-4 victory over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

1717 RADUCANU OFF TO WINNING START Emma Raducanu marked her Centre Court debut with a 6-4 6-4 win over 10th seed Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium. Britain's U.S. Open champion was playing her first match since retiring from a match due to a rib injury three weeks ago.

1633 DAVIDOVICH FOKINA SENDS HURKACZ PACKING Alejandro Davidovich Fokina stunned seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz, a semi-finalist last year, 7-6(4) 6-4 5-7 2-6 7-6(8) to secure his first win at Wimbledon on his second appearance.

Joining the Spaniard in the next round was third seed Casper Ruud, who beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6(1) 7-6(9) 6-2. 1510 HOLDER DJOKOVIC GETS PAST KWON

Defending champion Novak Djokovic beat South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 on Centre Court for his 80th match win at Wimbledon, which made the Serbian the first player to record 80 singles victories at all four Grand Slams. Briton Cameron Norrie, the ninth seed, beat Pablo Andujar 6-0 7-6(3) 6-3.

1355 RAIN HALTS PLAY ON OUTSIDE COURTS AGAIN Play was suspended on the outside courts due to rain as action continued under the closed roofs on Centre Court and Court One.

1303 JABEUR SAILS INTO SECOND ROUND Third seed Ons Jabeur powered past Mirjam Bjorklund 6-1 6-3. The Tunisian, a quarter-finalist last year, showed no signs of being hampered by the knee injury that forced her out of the Eastbourne tune-up event.

1212 PLAY RESUMES AFTER RAIN DELAY Play got underway again following a suspension due to rain.

1008 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)