Spinner Kuldeep Yadav starts rehab at National Cricket Academy

Kuldeep Yadav missed out on the home series against South Africa, which consisted of five T20Is

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 23:46 IST
Kuldeep Yadav at NCA. (Photo- Kuldeep Yadav Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Kuldeep Yadav has started rehabilitation for an injury sustained in his right hand during a practice session. The spinner has reached National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangaluru for his rehabilitation.

Yadav took to social media to share a picture at the NCA. "Back at NCA Rehab time," posted the spinner on his Instagram.

Kuldeep Yadav missed out on the home series against South Africa, which consisted of five T20Is. He was hit on his right hand while batting in the nets, causing an injury. Because of the injury sustained, the 27-year-old spinner also missed out on a potential berth in the Indian squad for the Ireland tour. The seasoned bowler is also expected to miss out on the white-ball series during the tour of England, which consists of three ODIs and three T20Is.

Kuldeep had made his return to the national side after putting solid performances in Indian Premier League 2022 for Delhi Capitals. He was the top wicket-taker for DC with 21 wickets in 13 games and was among the top five on the bowling charts in IPL 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

