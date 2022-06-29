Left Menu

Tennis-Serena Williams stunned by Tan in Wimbledon first round

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2022 03:15 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 03:15 IST
Tennis-Serena Williams stunned by Tan in Wimbledon first round
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Seven-time champion Serena Williams suffered a shock first-round defeat against Frenchwoman Harmony Tan in a late-night epic at Wimbledon on Tuesday. The American, playing her first singles match since retiring hurt in the first round last year, went down 7-5 1-6 7-6(7) after more than three hours on Centre Court.

Tan, ranked 115th in the world, showed remarkable composure and claimed the biggest victory of her career on her second match point as a weary Williams netted a forehand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
MI organise three-week UK exposure trip for Indian domestic players

MI organise three-week UK exposure trip for Indian domestic players

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022