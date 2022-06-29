Tennis-Serena Williams stunned by Tan in Wimbledon first round
Seven-time champion Serena Williams suffered a shock first-round defeat against Frenchwoman Harmony Tan in a late-night epic at Wimbledon on Tuesday. The American, playing her first singles match since retiring hurt in the first round last year, went down 7-5 1-6 7-6(7) after more than three hours on Centre Court.
Tan, ranked 115th in the world, showed remarkable composure and claimed the biggest victory of her career on her second match point as a weary Williams netted a forehand.
