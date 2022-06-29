Left Menu

Soccer-Puma pays higher price to kit out Italian champions AC Milan

No financial details were given in the statement, but a source familiar with the matter said that Puma will pay just above 30 million euros ($31.5 million) per year under a new five-year contract. Puma and AC Milan declined to comment on the figure and the duration of the new contract.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 29-06-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 14:27 IST
Soccer-Puma pays higher price to kit out Italian champions AC Milan
  • Country:
  • Italy

Puma has more than doubled the value of its sponsorship deal to kit out AC Milan, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, as the German sportswear group extended its partnership with the Italian soccer champions. Milan have just won the Italian Serie A league title for the first time in 11 years and U.S. investment firm RedBird Capital Partners has agreed to buy the seven-times European champions in a 1.2 billion euro deal.

"The partnership represents a continuation of the process AC Milan has undertaken to transform themselves to be more than just a football brand," the Serie A club and Puma said in a joint statement announcing the extension of the deal. No financial details were given in the statement, but a source familiar with the matter said that Puma will pay just above 30 million euros ($31.5 million) per year under a new five-year contract.

Puma and AC Milan declined to comment on the figure and the duration of the new contract. Under the existing agreement, Puma, which has been AC Milan's technical supplier since 2018, is paying a yearly fee of around 14 million euros. As part of the new agreement, which is due to start from Jan. 2023, Puma will have naming rights to AC Milan's youth sector and women team's sport centre. ($1 = 0.9513 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022