HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day four

Highlights on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT): 1900 NADAL DOWNS BERANKIS

Spanish second seed Rafa Nadal overcame a third-set wobble and a brief rain delay to beat Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis 6-4 6-4 4-6 6-3 and stay on course for a third Wimbledon title. 1730 HALEP THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS

Romanian former champion Simona Halep saw off Kirsten Flipkens 7-5 6-4 in what was the 36-year-old Belgian's last singles match on the Tour.

1652 SWIATEK SINKS PATTINAMA KERKHOVE World number one Iga Swiatek survived a minor scare to oust Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove of the Netherlands 6-4 4-6 6-3 to win her 37th match in a row.

1650 SHAPOVALOV KNOCKED OUT Canadian 13th seed Denis Shapovalov, a semi-finalist last year, fell to a 6-2 4-6 6-1 7-6(6) defeat by American Brandon Nakashima.

1535 BROADY TAKES OUT SCHWARTZMAN British wildcard Liam Broady stunned 12th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-2 4-6 0-6 7-6(6) 6-1 to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the first time.

1513 PEGULA SURVIVES DART SCARE American eighth seed Jessica Pegula overcame a stuttering start to clinch a 4-6 6-3 6-1 victory over Briton Harriet Dart.

1458 TAN ROLLS PAST SORRIBES TORMO Unseeded Frenchwoman Harmony Tan, Serena Williams' conqueror in the opening round, stormed into round three with a 6-3 6-4 win over Spanish 32nd seed Sara Sorribes Tormo.

1450 KREJCIKOVA OVERCOMES GOLUBIC Former Roland Garros winner Barbora Krejcikova won back-to-back matches for the first time since the Australian Open as she beat Swiss Viktorija Golubic 6-3 6-4.

1435 BOULTER UPSETS PLISKOVA Briton Katie Boulter came from a set down to stun 2021 finalist Karolina Pliskova 3-6 7-6(4) 6-4 and advance to the third round.

1425 TSITSIPAS SEES OFF THOMPSON World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas sailed into the third round with a 6-2 6-3 7-5 win over Australia's Jordan Thompson. The Greek will take on Nick Kyrgios next.

1420 ANDREESCU'S COMEBACK CUT SHORT BY RYBAKINA Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu exited in the second round after going down 6-4 7-6(5) to Kazakh 17th seed Elena Rybakina.

1305 KYRGIOS OVERPOWERS KRAJINOVIC Serbian 26th seed Filip Krajinovic was no match for Nick Kyrgios as the Australian breezed into the third round with a 6-2 6-3 6-1 win.

1240 FRITZ EASES PAST GRAY American 11th seed Taylor Fritz produced an impressive display to knock out Briton Alastair Gray 6-3 7-6(3) 6-3.

1150 KVITOVA DOWNS BOGDAN Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova continued her fine run on grass this season with a 6-1 7-6(5) win over Romanian Ana Bogdan to move into round three.

1120 BADOSA ADVANCES TO THIRD ROUND Spanish fourth seed Paula Badosa sealed a 6-3 6-2 victory over Romania's Irina Bara to reach the third round, where she will face either Petra Kvitova or Ana Bogdan.

1010 BAUTISTA AGUT WITHDRAWS DUE TO COVID Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, the 17th seed, became the third player to pull out of the tournament due to COVID-19 following the withdrawals of last year's finalist Matteo Berrettini and 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic.

"Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious but I think it is the best decision," Bautista Agut wrote on Twitter. "I hope to come back soon." 1000 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad and Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis, Ken Ferris and Christian Radnedge)

