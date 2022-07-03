India 37/1 in second innings against England

India were 37 for one in their second innings against England on the third day of the rescheduled fifth Test here on Sunday. Having taken a first-innings lead of 132 runs, the visitors have extended their overall lead to 169 with plenty of wickets remaining. India bowled out England for 284 in their first innings.

Jonny Bairstow was the most successful batter for England as he smashed 106 off 140 balls. He added 66 with skipper Ben Stokes (25) before forging a 92-run partnership with Sam Billings (36).

The Indians' made 416 all out in their first innings.

England resumed the day at 84 for five, with Bairstow (12) and Ben Stokes, who was yet to open his account, at the crease. Brief scores: India 1st innings: 416 and 37/1 in 13 overs England 1st innings: 284 all out in 61.3 overs (Jonny Bairstow 106, Jasprit Bumrah 3/68, Mohammed Siraj 4/66).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)