Left Menu

Singapore President, Parliament Speaker, and minister test positive for COVID

Singapore President Halimah Yacob, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, and Minister Edwin Tong have tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 05-07-2022 06:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 06:17 IST
Singapore President, Parliament Speaker, and minister test positive for COVID
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore President Halimah Yacob, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, and Minister Edwin Tong have tested positive for COVID-19. Madam Halimah, 67, said in a Facebook post on Monday, “Just tested positive for Covid-19 with mild flu-like symptoms. Thankfully, I have been vaccinated and boosted. I hope to recover soon and am sorry to have to miss the events this week.” Tan, 53, also, in a post on Monday, said that he had tested positive for COVID-19, reported The Straits Times.

Tan took an antigen rapid test before Monday’s parliamentary sitting and it came back positive, which means he will miss both days of the current Parliament sitting.

Writing in his post, Speaker Tan said, “Hope the symptoms would be mild. Continue to remain vigilant. Vaccination helps so do get the boosters when it’s your turn to do so.” It was also revealed in Monday’s Parliament sitting that Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Tong, 52, too was down with COVID-19.

Over the last 28 days, Singapore has reported 140,965 COVID infections.

To date, 1,473,180 infections and 1,419 COVID-linked deaths have been reported in the country since the outbreak of the infectious disease in 2019.

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022