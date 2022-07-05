Left Menu

Tribal Karate Gold medallist from Assam appeals for better training facilities

The 11th South Asian Ashihara Karate Championship 2022 was held at Chalsa Gayanath Vidyapath High school, West Bengal.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 11:45 IST
Tribal Karate Gold medallist from Assam appeals for better training facilities
Rajina Gowala (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajina Gowala, a tribal girl from Dibrugarh, who won a gold medal in the 11th South Asian Ashihara Karate Championship 2022, has requested the government to provide some facilities for her training. " I could not attend regular classes because of going to work during the day. I take karate classes early in the morning. I have been learning karate for the last 7 years," Rajina Gowala told ANI.

The 11th South Asian Ashihara Karate Championship 2022 was held at Chalsa Gayanath Vidyapath High school, West Bengal from June 24 to June 26. "Earlier, I used to go to school but some circumstances happened that I had to leave school. I wanted to do something good too. So then I saw that Bhuyan sir was teaching Karate to everyone here. So it makes me feel like I should also do this. I request to the government to provide some facilities" she added.

Her coach Tapan Bhuyan also asked the government to provide some funds and equipment to the gold medallist for better training. Tapan Bhuyan, Rajina Gowala's Karate Instructor said, "We request the government to give some facilities to this player. The road ahead is still long and there are some problems too. As we do not have the equipment to train." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022