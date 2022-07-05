Sports News Roundup: Tiger Woods shoots 77 to open pro-am in Ireland; Basketball-WNBA star Griner makes freedom appeal to Biden and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tiger Woods shoots 77 to open pro-am in Ireland

After sitting out last month's U.S. Open, Tiger Woods was back playing competitive golf Monday, tuning up for the Open Championship at a pro-am event in Ireland. Woods shot a 5-over-par 77 in the first round of the two-day JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Hotel & Golf Resort in County Limerick.

Basketball-WNBA star Griner makes freedom appeal to Biden

U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner has made a direct plea to President Joe Biden to stand up for her in an emotional letter sent to the White House on Monday as she remains detained in Russia on drug charges. Griner, who was held at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed multiple cannabis oil vape cartridges, went on trial on Friday and could face up to 10 years in a Russian jail.

Tennis-Tan's dream run ended by Anisimova at Wimbledon

Harmony Tan's dream Wimbledon debut came to an end when the Frenchwoman was beaten 6-2 6-3 by 20-year-old American Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round on Monday. World number 115 Tan, who stunned 23-times Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams, in a late-night epic on day two, backed up that win with two more impressive performances.

Tennis-Improving Nadal flies past Van de Zandschulp into quarters

Second seed Rafael Nadal took another step forward in his bid for a rare calendar-year Grand Slam on Monday by booking his spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a commanding 6-4 6-2 7-6(6) win against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp. The All England Club, where the Spaniard has won two of his 22 majors, has been the least rewarding place for Nadal but he arrived this year having won the Australian and French Open titles back-to-back for the first time in his career.

Golf-Bans on Poulter, Harding, and Otaegui temporarily lifted for Scottish Open

Britain's Ian Poulter, South Africa's Justin Harding, and Spain's Adrian Otaegui will be able to play in the July 7-10 Scottish Open after their bans were lifted pending the result of appeals, Europe's DP World Tour said on Monday. The Tour had previously banned members who took part in the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series inaugural event in June from three upcoming tournaments and also fined them 100,000 pounds ($121,000) each.

MLB roundup: Brewers earn wild, walk-off win over Cubs

Victor Caratini lined a three-run home run with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-2 walk-off victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Monday in the opener of a three-game series. Rowdy Tellez was walked intentionally with one out in the 10th to put runners at first and second. Luis Urias popped out. Caratini, who had struck out in his previous four at-bats, lined a 2-1 pitch from Scott Effross (1-4) over the wall in center for his seventh home run.

White Sox to hold a moment of silence due to shooting, cancel fireworks

Following a tragic shooting in Highland Park on Monday, the Chicago White Sox released a statement denouncing the shooting and providing guidance on tonight's scheduled home game against the Minnesota Twins. On Monday morning, a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., about 25 miles north of downtown Chicago. As of 4:30 p.m. ET, 26 individuals had been identified as gunshot victims, with at least six fatalities, according to CNN.

'Hammering' Hank Goldberg dies at 82

Sports handicapping expert Hank Goldberg died Monday on his 82nd birthday after a lengthy battle with kidney disease. Goldberg's family confirmed his death.

Tennis-All quiet on Centre Court as calm Kyrgios beats Nakashima

An angelic Nick Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final for seven years when he recovered from a slow start to beat steady American Brandon Nakashima in five sets on Wimbledon's Centre Court on Monday. With Kyrgios's bad-tempered Court One victory over fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas still the talk of the town, the Australian was on his best behavior in front of the Royal Box as he ground out a 4-6 6-4 7-6(2) 3-6 6-2 win.

Golf-McDowell gets messages telling him to 'go die' after LIV Golf comments

Former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell said he regrets even speaking about his decision to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series after receiving messages on social media from people telling him to "go die". Speaking ahead of the inaugural event in London last month, McDowell had said the circuit was "polarising" but that he was proud to be part of it.

