Dhawan to lead India in away ODI series against West Indies; Rohit, Kohli among those rested

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 15:52 IST
Shikhar Dhawan Image Credit: ANI
Shikhar Dhawan was on Wednesday named India captain for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, beginning on July 22 in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Regular skippers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the series.

The senior selection committee of the BCCI named a 16-member Indian team for the ODIs.

All three games will be played in Port of Spain. After the ODIs, India will play five T20Is against the West Indies in the Caribbean and the United States, the squad for which is yet to be announced.

The Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

