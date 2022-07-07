Sports News Roundup: Leclerc dismisses reports of Ferrari tension; Canada's Sanchez seeks Philippines switch and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Clinical Rybakina powers into Wimbledon final

Elena Rybakina powered into the Wimbledon final by dismantling former champion Simona Halep 6-3 6-3 on Thursday with a clinical display to reach her maiden Grand Slam showpiece. Halep was caught in the crosshairs of an onslaught from the Russian-born Kazakh, who pummelled her Romanian opponent with rasping serves and savage forehands.

Swimming-Canada's Sanchez seeks Philippines switch

Tokyo Olympic medallist Kayla Sanchez will no longer represent Canada in international competition and will seek to compete for the Philippines, Swimming Canada said on Thursday. The 21-year-old won silver in the 4x100 metres freestyle relay and bronze in the 4x100 metres medley relay at the Summer Games and picked up silver in both events at the world championships in Budapest this year.

U.S. basketball star Griner admits Russian drugs charge but denies intent

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to a drugs charge in a Russian court on Thursday but denied she had intentionally broken the law. Griner was speaking at the second hearing of her trial on the narcotics charge that carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, days after she urged U.S. President Joe Biden to secure her release.

Cycling-Pogacar wins Tour stage six to take yellow jersey from Van Aert

Twice defending champion Tadej Pogacar stormed to victory in stage six of the Tour de France on Thursday with a late lung-busting effort and snatched the overall leader's yellow jersey from Wout van Aert. It was the seventh Tour stage win for the Slovenian, who finished ahead of Michael Matthews and David Gaudu in the 220-km journey from Binche to Longwy, the longest in this year's race.

Tennis-Injured Nadal turns up for practice ahead of Kyrgios showdown

Rafa Nadal turned up for practice at Wimbledon on Thursday a day after the 22-times Grand Slam winner played through an abdominal injury to beat American Taylor Fritz in an absorbing quarter-final. The Spaniard was back hitting forehands and backhands on the practice courts at Aorangi Park a day before his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios, and also went through his service motions.

Tennis-Expect fireworks in Kyrgios v Nadal Part III

The first time Nick Kyrgios faced Rafa Nadal at Wimbledon eight years ago the unseeded teenager blew the then world number one off court in the fourth round with a spellbinding display of fearless grasscourt tennis. Five years later Nadal evened the score in a stormy second-round match in which Kyrgios, with his bad boy reputation firmly established, moaned about the Spaniard's slow play and launched a ferocious forehand straight into his body.

Exclusive-World Cup stadiums will be alcohol free under Qatari curbs -source

Qatar's World Cup stadiums are set to be alcohol-free, with beer sales outside arenas only allowed before and after some matches, a source with knowledge of plans for the soccer tournament said. This year's World Cup is the first to be held in a Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, presenting unique challenges for organisers of an event often associated with beer drinking fans and sponsored by global brewing brands.

Motor racing-Leclerc dismisses reports of Ferrari tension

Charles Leclerc dismissed on Thursday reports of division and frustration inside Ferrari after team mate Carlos Sainz's British Grand Prix victory last weekend. Italian media reports had suggested Leclerc's engineers boycotted a photograph to celebrate Sainz's first Formula One win, angry that their man had lost a victory on strategy at Silverstone.

Cricket-Edgbaston to deploy undercover spotters after racism claims during India test

Warwickshire will deploy undercover spotters for the second Twenty20 between England and India at Edgbaston after allegations of racist behaviour among members of the crowd during the fifth test this week, the county said on Thursday. A number of supporters said on Twitter they had been targeted by racist abuse from other fans at the Birmingham venue on Monday. The home side won the match by seven wickets to draw the series 2-2.

Tennis-Tunisia's Jabeur downs Maria to become first Arab in major final

When Ons Jabeur sealed the match point that made her the first Arab to reach a Grand Slam final at Wimbledon on Thursday all she could think of was rushing over to her vanquished barbecue buddy at the net to give Tatjana Maria the tightest of hugs. While Jabeur's coach Issam Jellali jumped to his feet with raised arms to join 15,000 cheering fans in hailing the first African woman to reach the title match, Jabeur simply smiled as she ended Maria's remarkable run with a 6-2 3-6 6-1 victory.

