Sports News Roundup: Tunisians delighted by Jabeur's success; Blatter, Platini cleared of fraud in Swiss trial and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Tunisians delighted by Jabeur's success

The success of Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in reaching Saturday's Wimbledon singles final has prompted immense excitement in her home country for a woman nicknamed the "Minister of Happiness". On the streets of the capital Tunis, people said her achievements had given them a new love of tennis, while Sports Minister Kamel Deguich said there would be a huge official reception for her when she came back home.

Cycling-Pogacar pips Vingegaard to extend Tour lead with stage seven win

Tadej Pogacar strengthened his grip on the Tour de France as he extended his overall lead with victory on the seventh stage on Friday after being given a run for his money by his main rival, Jonas Vingegaard. The twice-defending champion pipped last year's runner-up Vingegaard of Denmark to the line after a lung-destroying final effort at the end of the ascent to the Super Planche des Belles Filles, a 7-km climb at an average gradient of 8.7%.

Soccer-Blatter, Platini cleared of fraud in Swiss trial

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and France footballing legend Michel Platini were both cleared of corruption charges by a Swiss court on Friday after a seven-year investigation during which they were booted out of the sport. A judge said the pair's account of a 'gentlemen's agreement' for FIFA to pay Platini 2 million Swiss francs ($2.05 million) for consulting work was credible, and serious doubts existed about the prosecution's allegation it was a fraudulent payment.

Tennis-Czech Republic, Poland and U.S. drawn in BJK Cup 'Group of Death'

Former champions Czech Republic and United States have been pooled alongside Poland in the proverbial "Group of Death" for the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, organisers announced on Friday. The 12-team tournament will be held in Glasgow from Nov. 8-13.

Basketball-WNBA star Stewart says signature shoe deal with Puma a game-changer

Twice Olympic gold medalist and former WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart unveiled her signature shoe with Puma on Friday, the first such partnership in more than a decade in women's professional basketball. The Seattle Storm forward said she hopes the "Stewie 1" shoe will help pave the way for more exclusive shoes in women's basketball, with lucrative deals often falling to the men's side.

Motor racing-Verstappen sets early practice pace for Red Bull in Austria

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen set the pace for Red Bull in Friday's opening practice session for the Austrian Grand Prix. The Dutchman swept around his team's home track in one minute 06.302 seconds, 0.255 seconds quicker than Ferrari's Charles Leclerc over the 4.3km long lap.

Tennis-From fierce critic to 'weird' bromance, Kyrgios opens up about Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios, once considered a fierce critic of Novak Djokovic, emerged as an unlikely ally during the Serbian's chaotic deportation from Melbourne at the start of 2022 and their current "bromance" feels "real weird" for the Australian. The 27-year-old described Djokovic's ill-fated Adria Tour amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as "boneheaded" and called him a "tool" last year when the tennis great wrote to Australian Open organisers asking for the easing of quarantine conditions.

Soccer-UEFA, FIFA to face off with rebel Super League at top EU court hearing

Soccer bodies UEFA and FIFA will next week seek to convince Europe's top court that they have the right to block clubs from joining a breakaway league and penalise players in a case that could break their monopoly power and lucrative media rights. The dispute between UEFA, FIFA and the European Super League has ramifications for other sports, clubs and players eyeing lucrative deals offered by rebel bodies and hoping to cash in during relatively short careers.

Nigerian soccer joins video game big league as local stars get avatars

A sports fan and computer coder, Nigerian Victor Daniyan became adept at soccer video games at university. But he grew frustrated that they showcased clubs and players from across Europe but not the stars and strips of his native country.

Tennis-No sleep for 'restless' Kyrgios as first major final looms

Nick Kyrgios has brazenly declared in the past that he hates tennis at times but on Thursday night, after his spot in the Wimbledon final was confirmed, the Australian was so restless that he was unable to sleep more than an hour. Kyrgios was at dinner when he found out his scheduled semi-final showdown on Friday against Rafa Nadal had been cancelled with Spain's 22-times Grand Slam champion forced to pull out due to a tear in his abdomen muscle.

(With inputs from agencies.)