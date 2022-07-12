Soccer-Manchester United Women sign former Spurs forward Williams

Manchester United Women have signed former Tottenham Hotspur forward Rachel Williams on a contract running until the end of the 2023-24 season, the English club said on Tuesday. Williams played for Tottenham for two seasons after arriving in 2020. She also had a spell at Chelsea.

At United, Williams will be reunited with head coach Marc Skinner, having previously worked together at Birmingham City from 2017 to 2019. "She offers a wealth of experience and knowledge, to which she can help enhance the performance of individual players and the team," said head coach Skinner.

The 34-year-old has played 13 times for England and was part of Britain's squad at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

