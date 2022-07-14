Rugby-Whitelock back as Foster rings changes for Ireland decider

New Zealand have recalled fit-again lock Sam Whitelock in a shaken-up side for Saturday's series-deciding third test against Ireland in Wellington, while the Irish have made only one change, bringing in Bundee Aki for the injured Garry Ringrose.

Under huge pressure following the All Blacks' 23-12 defeat in Dunedin last weekend, coach Ian Foster rung the changes to his starting side, while handing rugby league convert Roger Tuivasa-Sheck a potential test debut off the bench. Whitelock's return from concussion sees Scott Barrett shift to the back row to start at blindside flanker in place of the demoted Dalton Papalii.

Making room for vaunted Auckland Blues centre Tuivasa-Sheck, Will Jordan has been promoted to start on the right wing, with Sevu Reece shifting to the left. Experienced prop Nepo Laulala replaces tighthead Ofa Tuungafasi as Foster looks to his forwards to rebound after they were shaded by the Irish in Dunedin.

David Havili, who was expected to play in the first test at Eden Park but was one of three players ruled out after positive COVID-19 tests, starts at inside centre in place of the discarded Quinn Tupaea. In a much-changed bench, experienced hooker Dane Coles comes in for his first test appearance of the season along with loose forward Akira Ioane.

Foster's counterpart Andy Farrell has kept faith with the side that recorded a first-ever win over the All Blacks in New Zealand and turned the tables following the 42-19 defeat in the series-opener. Aki has been promoted from the bench to replace inside centre Ringrose and partners Robbie Henshaw at midfield.

Veteran winger Keith Earls, replaced by Mack Hansen at Dunedin, has taken Aki's spot on the bench after captaining the midweek Ireland side to their first win over the Maori All Blacks on Tuesday. New Zealand: 15-Jordie Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-David Havili, 11-Sevu Reece, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane (captain), 6-Scott Barrett, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-George Bower

Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Aidan Ross, 18-Ofa Tuungafasi, 19-Akira Ioane, 20-Dalton Papalii, 21-Folau Fakatava, 22-Richie Mo'unga, 23-Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Ireland: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Mack Hansen, 13-Bundee Aki, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-James Lowe, 10-Johnny Sexton (captain), 9-Jamison Gibson Park, 8-Caelan Doris, 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-James Ryan, 4-Tadhg Beirne, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Dan Sheehan, 1-Andrew Porter

Replacements: 16-Rob Herring, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Finlay Bealham, 19-Kieran Treadwell, 20-Jack Conan, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Joey Carbery, 23-Keith Earls

