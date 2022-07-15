Left Menu

Golf-Scheffler moves quietly into major contention as usual

Scottie Scheffler made a typically low key but efficient start to his British Open title bid with a solid four-under-par 68 at St Andrews on Thursday. The American world number one, who won this year's Masters and finished tied second in the U.S. Open, collected five birdies and a single bogey around the Old Course to finish in a group four shots behind leader Cameron Young.

Scottie Scheffler made a typically low key but efficient start to his British Open title bid with a solid four-under-par 68 at St Andrews on Thursday.

The American world number one, who won this year's Masters and finished tied second in the U.S. Open, collected five birdies and a single bogey around the Old Course to finish in a group four shots behind leader Cameron Young. Scheffler, 26, has consistently flown under the radar in his rise to the top of the rankings but has been a consistent presence on leaderboards all season.

He made a fast start with three successive birdies from the third hole and, after dropping a shot at the 13th, recovered with a birdie on 14 before plotting his way carefully through the closing stretch. His low profile does not seem to bother him.

"I don't really pay attention to that kind of stuff," he told reporters. "For me, I'm just showing up and trying to play good golf. "I mean, it's y'all's opinion. It's all perception. For me, I'm just out here trying to play good golf."

His game plan is very simple. "I'm just trying to keep myself in position, avoid the bunkers, and just stay in position, really," he said. "That's all I'm trying to do.

"There's certain spots where you can attack this golf course, and there's a lot of spots where you can't. So just trying to manage expectations and really just trying to execute and hit good shots."

