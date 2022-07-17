Sports News Roundup: McIlroy takes Open lead with nine to play; Ethiopa's Tola takes dominant marathon gold and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-England restricted to 259 in final ODI against India

England were bowled out for 259 in the third and final one-day international against India after all-rounder Hardik Pandya picked up four wickets at Old Trafford on Sunday. With the series tied at 1-1, India won the toss and chose to bowl first and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj gave the tourists the perfect start, dismissing Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root for ducks in the second over to leave England at 12-2.

Cycling-Cort Nielsen and Clarke out of Tour de France with COVID-19

Magnus Cort Nielsen and Simon Clarke became the latest COVID-19 casualties on the Tour de France when the two stage winners were pulled out of the race by their respective teams on Sunday. "Magnus Cort woke up this morning with a headache and fever and has since tested positive for COVID-19. He will not start stage 15 of the Tour de France. His medical evaluation is ongoing," his EF-Easy Post said in a statement.

Athletics-Sprint coach under investigation for misconduct ejected from worlds - reports

American sprint coach Rana Reider, who is being investigated for sexual misconduct, was warned and removed from the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field by police after he gained unauthorised access, British media reported on Sunday. Reider, who is being investigated by the US Centre for SafeSport following multiple complaints, is not accredited for the worlds due to the allegations but attempted to gain access to the athletes' warm-up area before the men's 100m.

Golf-McIlroy takes Open lead with nine to play

Rory McIlroy was nine holes away from ending an eight-year major drought as he nursed a two-shot lead at the British Open on Sunday, fighting off challenges from all corners of the Old Course. McIlroy and Viktor Hovland began the final round at St Andrews with a four-shot advantage and needed almost all of it as ideal conditions saw charges up and down the leaderboard.

Athletics-Ethiopa's Tola takes dominant marathon gold

Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola won the World Championship men's marathon in dominant fashion on Sunday as he forged powerfully clear around 34km to come home more than a minute ahead to take gold in a championship record two hours, 05.37 minutes. Taking advantage of relatively cool conditions afforded by the 6.15 am local start time, the 2017 silver medallist splintered the pack with a sustained acceleration and by 39km he was safely 46 seconds clear and continued to press all the way home.

Athletics-Kerley leads American clean sweep in 100m, shot put joy for Ealey

Fred Kerley led an American clean sweep in the men's 100 metres final at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday and Chase Ealey helped give home fans a night to remember with the first U.S. victory in the women's shot put. Kerley, the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, timed his dip perfectly to clock 9.86 seconds and pip compatriots Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell in front of an underwhelming home crowd at Hayward Field.

Golf-Sensational eagle and crowd lift McIlroy to top of Open leaderboard

Rory McIlroy moved to the top of the British Open third round leaderboard alongside Viktor Hovland on Saturday, carried there by a roaring crowd and a spectacular eagle from one of the Old Course's infamous pot bunkers. The betting favourite coming into the 150th Open, McIlroy was also the clear crowd choice as he was cheered around the ancient layout from the first hole to the last.

Cycling-Philipsen wins Tour de France stage 15 as Vingegaard hits the deck

Belgian Jasper Philipsen claimed his maiden victory on the Tour de France when he won a bunch sprint in the 15th stage as overall leader Jonas Vingegaard and his team suffered a bad day on Sunday. Alpecin-Deceuninck rider Philipsen timed his effort to perfection to beat compatriot Wout van Aert and Dane Mads Pedersen, who were second and third respectively.

Cycling-Vingegaard hits the deck and loses second team mate in Tour de France

Tour de France overall leader Jonas Vingegaard crashed 58 km from the finish of the 15th stage before making his way back into the peloton on Sunday. On a bad day for the Jumbo-Visma team, the Dane hit the tarmac with team mate Tiesj Benoot shortly after losing the support of Steven Kruijswijk, who abandoned the race following a crash.

MLB roundup: Matt Carpenter's 2 HRs, 7 RBIs lead Yanks' rout of Red Sox

Matt Carpenter hit a three-run homer in the first inning, another three-run shot in the fifth that earned him a curtain call, and drove in seven runs as the host New York Yankees cruised to a 14-1 rout of the Boston Red Sox. Aaron Judge homered twice, extending his major league lead to 33. Carpenter appeared in his 30th game since joining the Yankees on May 26 and in his 72nd at-bat, he slugged a 1-1 curveball from Boston starter Nick Pivetta (8-7) into the right field seats for his 12th homer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)