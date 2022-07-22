Left Menu

Jesse Lingard joins Forest after leaving Manchester United

PTI | Nottingham | Updated: 22-07-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 13:46 IST
Jesse Lingard joins Forest after leaving Manchester United
Jesse Lingard Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Nottingham Forest pulled off its biggest signing since clinching a return to the Premier League by bringing in Jesse Lingard on a free transfer.

The England midfielder was available after ending his 22-year association with Manchester United during the offseason.

Lingard's move to Forest was announced late Thursday. He is the 11th signing made by the promoted club as it prepares for the first season in the Premier League since 1999.

The length of Lingard's deal was not disclosed.

The 29-year-old Lingard spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at West Ham, scoring nine goals in 16 starts in the league, and he was linked with a permanent move to the London club.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022