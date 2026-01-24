London Court Drama: British Trio Accused in Christmas Eve Assault Conspiracy

Three British men appeared in a London court on Saturday, charged with conspiring to attack two opponents of the Pakistani government on Christmas Eve last year.

According to prosecutors, the men had a sophisticated plan to target Shahzad Akbar and Adil Raja in coordinated assaults, part of a broader plot against them.

The investigation, led by counter-terrorism officers, uncovered attempts of assault and arson with potential firearm involvement, reflecting the serious nature of the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)