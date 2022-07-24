Neeraj Chopra, 'unstoppable' athlete who once again made India proud

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, once again scripted history by clinching a historic silver at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. The 'Golden Boy' of India, recorded a distance of 88.13m in his fourth attempt in the men's javelin throw final and secured the second position, to settle with silver.

After registering a new achievement, Neeraj said, "The competition was tough, competitors were throwing on good average, it became challenging. I learned a lot today. The hunger for gold will continue. But I have to believe we cannot get gold each time. I will do what I can, focus and concentrate on my training." "While conditions were not good and the wind speed was too high, I was confident I would perform well. I am satisfied with the result, I am happy I was able to win a medal for my country," he had added.

Joyous celebrations erupted in the country after Neeraj made India proud at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Neeraj for winning the silver medal for the country.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours." Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also expressed happiness and told ANI, "Neeraj Chopra has made history by winning silver in the WorldAthleticsChampionships. This is the first time India has won a silver in this championship. Anju Bobby George won the bronze medal in 2003. I congratulate him. He has made Haryana proud."

"I would also like to share my greetings to Neeraj's family in Panipat and congratulate them on their son's success. I just pray that he would ahead and keep on making the country proud in the field of sports," he added. Meanwhile, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur wrote, "Neeraj Chopra continues his winning streak! Wins in Men's javelin throw at @WCHoregon22 with his best throw of 88.13m, becoming the 1st Indian male and 2nd Indian to win a medal at the #WorldChampionships! Neeraj has now won medal at every Global event!"

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote, "India is elated by the stupendous performance by Subedar @Neeraj_chopra1. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver Medal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships in Eugene, Oregon. His hard work, grit and determination have yielded outstanding results. We are proud of him." "Neeraj Chopra has created history again by winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Oregon. He becomes the 1st man and the 2nd Indian to win a medal at the World Championships after longjumper Anju Bobby George's bronze in 2003. Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1," tweeted Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Apart from this, Indian cricket fraternity also lavished praise on Neeraj chopra and shared their greetings with him. "Heartiest congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning historic silver medal at #WorldAthletics Championship in Oregon.Your achievement is a moment of glory and pride for all of us. As a role model, you will continue to inspire sportspersons across the country. Proud of you," tweeted former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.

"Years from now there is going to be a generation of youngsters for whom "Kya Fenkta Hai" is going to be a massive compliment, thanks to this champion #NeerajChopra . Once again making India proud with a Silver at the World Athletics Championship," tweeted former India batter Virender Sehwag. "Unstoppable in every sense of the word well done @Neeraj_chopra1! Keep scripting history with the javelin in your hand!" tweeted former India batter Yuvraj Singh.

On other hand, Neeraj's family in Panipat could not hide their excitement and were seen dancing and celebrating in their village. "We are very happy that his hard work has paid off. We were certain that he would win a medal at this event," Saroj Devi, Neeraj Chopra's mother told ANI.

"This feeling can't be explained. Even though he lost by some seconds but we are really happy. We were equally happy when he brought home the gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics," she added. Meanwhile, Neeraj's Aunt stated, "This is a very proud moment for our village and for the entire country. Neeraj is not only our son but the entire country's son now. He will continue to make the country proud in future as well."

Coming to Neeraj's performance in the final clash, the Olympic medallist started the proceedings with a foul throw, which was followed by 82.39m and 86.37m. It was finally in the fourth attempt when he recorded the distance of 88.13m, which put him in contention for the silver medal. The last two attempts by Neeraj went foul throws, and thus, he ended up in the second position. The first position was held by defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who recorded a distance of 90.54m.

Neeraj also became India's first ever track and field athlete to take the silver medal in the World Championships, and second to bag a podium finish after the legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George had finished third in the Paris Worlds in 2003. Earlier this month, the 24-year-old clinched a silver medal at the prestigious Diamond League meet in Stockholm and broke his own previous record.

In the Diamond League played in Stockholm, Neeraj threw 89.94 meters while doing so he broke his own national record, which was made on June 14. Neeraj won the silver medal in the Pave Nurmi Games in Turku by throwing the javelin 89.30 meters away. (ANI)

