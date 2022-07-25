Sports Schedule
Sports Schedule for Monday, July 25 CRICKET: * Stories related to India's tour of West Indies.
* Other stories related to India and international cricket.
FOOTBALL: * Stories related to Indian and international football. COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022: * Birmingham CWG build-up stories. CHESS: * Stories related to Chess Olympiad.
