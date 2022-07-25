Left Menu

Kerala Blasters FC to play pre-season friendlies in UAE in Aug

The club will commence their pre-season training in Kochi from August 1 onwards, followed by a move to the UAE a fortnight later.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 10:58 IST
Kerala Blasters FC to play pre-season friendlies in UAE in Aug
Team Kerala Blasters FC (Photo/ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Blasters FC are set to travel to UAE next month for their pre-season friendlies. With quite a chunk of their overseas supporters falling in the Middle East, the Kochi-based side will look forward to garnering support from the KBFC faithful in the UAE.

The club will commence their pre-season training in Kochi from August 1 onwards, followed by a move to the UAE a fortnight later. The Ivan Vukomanovic-led side will face competition from UAE's top-tier clubs - Hatta Club, Al Nasr FC, and Dibba FC. The squad will camp at the Al-Nasr Cultural and Sports Club for 12 days.

The Tuskers' first match will be against Al Nasr FC on August 20 at Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai. Their second bout will be against Dibba FC at Dibba Al-Fujairah Stadium five days later, and in their last friendly match, they will be facing Hatta Sports Club at the Hamdan Bin Rashed Stadium on August 28. Finalists of the ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters FC have taken up a daunting yet bold challenge of playing against UAE sides.

However, an overseas pre-season will bode them well to gauge their squad depth ahead of the upcoming longer football season. Extending his tenure by three more years, head coach Ivan Vukomanovic will ensure his team goes strength to strength in order to accomplish a successful season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022