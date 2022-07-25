Sports News Roundup: Italian Musetti defies odds to lift maiden title in Hamburg; US women storm to third straight w 4x400m relay title and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-World Athletics to introduce repechage round at Paris Games

World Athletics will introduce a repechage round in individual track events from 200 metres to 1500m at the Paris 2024 Games, the global governing body for athletics said on Monday. The repechage round takes place after the initial qualifying rounds, and gives athletes who have failed to make the cut for the later rounds of an event a second chance at qualification.

Athletics-US women storm to third straight w 4x400m relay title

The United States collected their third successive women's 4x400 metres relay world title in emphatic fashion on Sunday, finishing well clear in 3:17.79 ahead of Jamaica and Britain to close out the Eugene World Championships with a 13th home gold. Talitha Diggs got the Americans off to a solid start and Abby Steiner edged further ahead of Jamaican Janieve Russell in the second leg a day after helping the United States win gold in the sprint relay.

Soccer-English leagues announce tougher sanctions on smoke bombs, invasions

England's Premier League and Football League have announced tough new sanctions for pitch invasions and the use of smoke bombs and pyrotechnics. Last season saw an increasing number of pitch invasions at the end of the season with fans celebrating titles, promotion or survival.

Tennis-Italian Musetti defies odds to lift maiden title in Hamburg

The emotions of lifting his maiden Tour-level trophy will be hard to forget for 20-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti, who overcame disrupted preparations and survived a rollercoaster ride at the ATP 500 event in Hamburg. Musetti had lost his last six matches on the tour before the Hamburg European Open and arrived at the German port city without his bag of rackets.

Athletics-Swede Duplantis breaks pole vault world record to win gold

Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record with a jump of 6.21 metres on Sunday on the way to winning his first gold medal at the World Championships. The Olympic champion cleared 6.00m to make sure of the title, before he set his sights on his own record of 6.20m set at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade earlier this year and improved upon it by 1cm with his second attempt.

Cycling-Vos takes yellow jersey after winning stage two of women's Tour

Dutch great Marianne Vos won an incident-packed stage two of the Tour de France Femmes to seize the yellow jersey on Monday. Several crashes had splintered the peloton in the final 25km of the 135km run to Provins, east of Paris, leaving Vos and five other riders in an escape bunch.

Motor racing-Ferrari seek silver linings after title blow

Ferrari searched for silver linings after Sunday's French Grand Prix left them licking self-inflicted wounds, with fans fearing Formula One's oldest and most glamorous team had blown their title chances yet again. Charles Leclerc remained Max Verstappen's closest challenger but the Ferrari driver is now 63 points behind his Red Bull rival, with 10 races remaining, thanks to a mistake of his own making.

Athletics-Amusan reignites shoe technology debate after record-breaking display

Tobi Amusan's record-breaking performance in the 100 metres hurdles event at the World Championships on Sunday dragged the spotlight back on shoe technology but the Nigerian said her display had little to do with her footwear. Amusan, who was wearing Adidas Adizero Avanti shoes designed for runners who compete in 5-10 km races, cruised to the 100m hurdles gold in what was announced as a world record 12.06 seconds but later ruled ineligible due to excessive wind speed.

Athletics-U.S. storm to another crushing 4x400m men's relay gold

The United States maintained their stranglehold of the men's 4x400 metres relay on Sunday as they won World Championships gold in utterly dominant style in front of a delirious home crowd. The United States have now won eight of the past nine world titles and eight of the past 10 Olympic golds and Sunday's crown never looked in doubt.

Athletics-U.S. complete historic medal haul on record-setting final day

Armand Duplantis brought down the curtain on the World Championships in stunning fashion on Sunday, breaking his own pole vault world record in the final act of the 10-day track and field meet in Eugene. After the United States claimed emphatic victories in both the men's and women's 4x400 metre relays, Duplantis took centre stage and duly delivered a perfect finale for the first championships on American soil.

