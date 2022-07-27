Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees; Man City fans to sport high-tech scarves next season and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Brittney Griner testifies at her drugs trial in Russia

Here are some quotes from Wednesday's testimony by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to a Russian court trying her for possession of drugs, after she was detained at a Moscow airport in February with vape cartridges containing hashish oil.

ON BEING DETAINED AT THE AIRPORT

MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees

Eduardo Escobar's two-run homer capped a four-run first inning and Taijuan Walker recovered from a rough start to toss six innings for the host New York Mets, who beat the New York Yankees 6-3 on Tuesday night. The Mets have won two straight following a three-game losing streak. The Yankees have lost four of six since the All-Star break and are 10-11 this month.

Soccer-Man City fans to sport high-tech scarves next season

Select supporters of Manchester City will sport the latest in wearable technology next season as the humble soccer scarf gets an upgrade, complete with a biometric sensor integrated into the fabric to monitor emotional, physiological and movement data. Using an EmotiBit bio sensor that sits discreetly on the neck, 'The Connected Scarf' captures the body's bio-signals throughout a match.

Olympics-Felix, Alistair Brownlee among four appointed to IOC Athletes' Commission

Olympians Allyson Felix, Alistair Brownlee, Oluseyi Smith and Masomah Ali Zada have joined the Athletes' Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), a group that serves as a link between the athletes and the IOC, the body said on Wednesday. All four were appointed by IOC President Thomas Bach and can serve a term of up to eight years on the Commission, a body that lends a voice to athletes and takes into account their viewpoints on Olympic decisions.

Cycling-Jubilant Danes celebrate Tour-winner Vingegaard in Copenhagen

Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard was clearly moved as he was celebrated by thousands of jubilant Danes on Wednesday in Copenhagen where the world's biggest cycling race kicked off nearly a month ago. "It's fantastic. I'm almost completely speechless. I don't know what to say," Vingegaard said, before stepping onto a balcony where he was greeted by a throng of flag-waving Danes on Copenhagen town hall square.

Golf-LIV plan for 2023 includes 14-event league schedule and relegation

LIV Golf announced plans on Wednesday for a 14-event league schedule in 2023 while also introducing promotion and relegation through its International Series along with an end-of-season qualifying tournament. The full LIV Golf League schedule was not announced but the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway circuit said events will be played across North and Latin Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe.

'No one explained any of it' - Griner relives her arrest in Russian trial

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner told a Russian court on Wednesday she was not read her rights when detained at a Moscow airport in February, as she stands trial for drug charges that could see her face up to 10 years in prison. The 31-year-old, a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star who has played in Russia during the league's offseason, was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

Soccer-England greats hail women's team after Euros semi-final win

England footballers past and present hailed a "special" national team after they thrashed Sweden 4-0 on Tuesday to reach the women's European Championship final. Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby propelled England to a sensational win in front of a sell-out crowd at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, and earned them qualification to their first Euros final since 2009.

Report: NBA will not have vaccination mandate in 2022-23

After some high-profile vaccine-related absences from games last season, the NBA will not have a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for players in 2022-23, Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday, citing a memo from the league office it had obtained. The league will "strongly suggest" team personnel stay up-to-date with vaccinations, per the report. Discussions between the league and the NBA Players Association remain ongoing about whether unvaccinated players will be subject to periodic COVID-19 testing during the upcoming season. Last season, the NBA did not require that all players be vaccinated against COVID-19, but unvaccinated players or players who did not receive a booster dose were subject to certain protocols, such as game-day testing. Players were also held accountable for mandates from states with their own vaccination requirements. While the NBA said 95 percent of its players were vaccinated heading into last season, one of the players who was not made frequent news. The Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving refused to be vaccinated and missed the first three months of the season. Even when Irving did return on Jan. 5, he could only play in road games because of local mandates in New York. He finally played his first home game on March 27, but the Nets were eventually bounced from the first-round of the playoffs by a Boston Celtics sweep. Another player who was not vaccinated was the Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle, who had to miss three games of his team's first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors. While a majority of the most stringent COVID-19 rules and mandates have been lifted throughout the United States, Canada still requires all persons entering the country to have been vaccinated against COVID-19. --Field Level Media

Motor racing-Ferrari target a one-two in Hungary to turn the page

Ferrari are targeting a one-two win in Hungary on Sunday to ease the pain of Charles Leclerc's costly crash while leading in France last weekend. Leclerc's self-confessed error at Le Castellet left the Monegasque a mighty 63 points behind Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen, with Ferrari 82 adrift in the Formula One constructors' standings.

