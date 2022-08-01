Soccer-Voss-Tecklenburg wants German society to support women footballers

Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg wants women footballers to be recognised "as strong people" after her side finished as runners-up to hosts England in the European Championship on Sunday.

"We all want to bring sustainability out of this tournament," she told a news conference after Germany's bid for a record extending ninth Euro title ended with a 2-1 defeat at Wembley Stadium. "We want to find a way in society to see solidarity and see women as strong people because we have a lot of topics that we've started discussions.

"We need the support of media, society, politics. We've made a statement and we don't want to be happy with this, we want to continue." England were triumphant after Chloe Kelly's 110th-minute strike handed the hosts their first major women's title.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday he will meet the national FA director Oliver Bierhoff to argue for equal pay for the country's female footballers. While members of the German women's team had been promised 60,000 euros ($61,308) if they had won Euro 2022, their male counterparts will pocket a far more generous 400,000 euros if they win the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Germany's female footballers study and work alongside playing professionally. Despite Sunday's result, Voss-Tecklenburg believes Germany can build on the way they demolished opponents in the run-up to the final.

"We have already said that this tournament is a stepping stone in our development," Voss-Tecklenburg added. "It wasn't enough now but this leads us into the next step. Such a game changes personalities, it makes you grow no matter what the result. We want to have our leaders and we have even more younger players and we have to develop them further.

"Hopefully we're going to the World Cup (next year) and we want to play like we did here as one team that plays courageously, has a clear task, has great passion and loves what they do." Midfielder Lena Oberdorf, 20 -- named Young Player of the Tournament -- is one of those who could provide a bright future for her country.

"Lena like many others has had an incredible tournament. She will continue to grow, she has more potential," Voss-Tecklenburg added. "Maybe next year at the World Cup she could be more dangerous in attack. She went past her limits like all the other players in different manners so we are very, very happy that Lena is part of our team."

