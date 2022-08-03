Left Menu

'The dream of a continent': Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay submit joint World Cup 2030 bid

The 2030 World Cup will follow the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. For now, the South American countries' top competition appears to come from Spain and Portugal, which last month submitted a joint bid to host the tournament.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 03-08-2022 05:40 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 05:40 IST
'The dream of a continent': Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay submit joint World Cup 2030 bid
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay submitted a joint bid on Tuesday to host the 2030 World Cup, an effort that if successful would bring the global tournament back to Uruguay a century after it hosted the first World Cup in 1930. "This is the dream of a continent," said Alejandro Dominguez, president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

"There will be more World Cups, but the Cup only turns 100 one time, and it needs to come home," Dominguez said in an event at Montevideo's Centenario Stadium, where Uruguay defeated Argentina to win the first ever World Cup. Argentina and Chile have since also hosted the games, in 1978 and 1962, respectively.

"It's just for the World Cup to be hosted where it all began 100 years later," Ignacio Alonso, president of the Uruguayan Football Association, told reporters. Dominguez said there are "more than sufficient" reasons for FIFA to accept the four countries' single candidacy. The 2030 World Cup will follow the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

For now, the South American countries' top competition appears to come from Spain and Portugal, which last month submitted a joint bid to host the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
2
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

 Saint Kitts and Nevis

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022